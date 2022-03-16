H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. H.B. Fuller has set its FY22 guidance at $4.00-4.25 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of FUL opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.