H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 180 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

HNNMY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,210. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

