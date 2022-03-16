H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

HNNMY opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

