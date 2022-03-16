Hacken Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.49 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $23.94 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.40 or 0.06725286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,053.33 or 0.99911497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.