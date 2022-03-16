Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 111,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 11,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

