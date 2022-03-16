Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hammer Fiber Optics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 12,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Hammer Fiber Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.
