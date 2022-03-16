Hamster (HAM) One Day Volume Tops $185,676.00

Hamster (HAM) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Hamster has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $185,676.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hamster has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.60 or 0.06613700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,545.72 or 0.99075205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

