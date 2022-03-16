Handshake (HNS) Price Down 17.1% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $74.79 million and approximately $483,576.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,638.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.80 or 0.06670593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00267537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.16 or 0.00721388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00064724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.00462882 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.00356610 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 474,202,295 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.