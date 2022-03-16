Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CFO Thomas E. Kiraly Sells 8,750 Shares

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HNGR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $727.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.32. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hanger by 1,561.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

