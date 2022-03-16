Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Given New €180.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($208.79) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HVRRF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €196.00 ($215.38) to €198.00 ($217.58) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hannover Rück from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HVRRF remained flat at $$167.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $162.74 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.