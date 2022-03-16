Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.80

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 8604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,171 shares of company stock worth $20,432,261 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.