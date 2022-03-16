Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.80

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 8604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.
Several research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,171 shares of company stock worth $20,432,261 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
