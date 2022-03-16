Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 9,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 124.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 186.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 186,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.