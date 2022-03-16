Harvest Finance Price Reaches $88.97 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $88.97 or 0.00219568 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $59.82 million and $23.08 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 689,365 coins and its circulating supply is 672,313 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

