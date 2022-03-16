Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.64). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.50.
About Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Nash Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Nash Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.