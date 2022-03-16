Hathor Hits Market Capitalization of $104.48 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $104.48 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.28 or 0.06617034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.47 or 1.00151901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00039209 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 904,022,160 coins and its circulating supply is 228,077,160 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.