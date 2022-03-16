Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $3.19 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00007981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $83.20 million and $1.98 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,997.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.67 or 0.06684660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00269205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.00725120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00065327 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00471355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.00365206 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,064,214 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

