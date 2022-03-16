Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.25

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.
Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hays (HAYPY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.