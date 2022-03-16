Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.25

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hays alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.