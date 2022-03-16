HC Wainwright Trims Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Target Price to $2.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

