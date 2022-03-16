Head-To-Head Contrast: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) versus Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cicero shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of Cicero shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BTRS and Cicero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS $166.40 million 6.00 -$61.20 million ($0.40) -15.72 Cicero $1.54 million 0.00 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Cicero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTRS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BTRS and Cicero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $11.56, suggesting a potential upside of 81.12%.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Cicero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS -36.78% -19.09% -14.05% Cicero N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cicero beats BTRS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Cicero (Get Rating)

Cicero, Inc. engages in the provision of desktop activity intelligence, process intelligence and automation software to help organizations isolate issues and automate employee tasks in the contact center and back office. It operates through Software Products segment. The Software Products segment include Cicero Intelligent Analytics Platform and Cicero Automation products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

