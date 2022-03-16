Head to Head Review: Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) & Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Amesite alerts:

This table compares Amesite and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A Duolingo -23.98% -28.90% -14.69%

4.4% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amesite and Duolingo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 194.56 -$4.17 million N/A N/A Duolingo $250.77 million 11.20 -$60.13 million N/A N/A

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duolingo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amesite and Duolingo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Duolingo 0 4 5 0 2.56

Duolingo has a consensus price target of $142.67, indicating a potential upside of 96.27%. Given Duolingo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Amesite.

Summary

Amesite beats Duolingo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amesite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH.

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.