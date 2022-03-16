Head to Head Review: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meta Materials and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and Kopin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $4.08 million 120.77 -$91.00 million N/A N/A Kopin $45.67 million 4.68 -$13.73 million ($0.15) -15.47

Kopin has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -1,381.46% -17.24% -13.71% Kopin -30.07% -25.77% -17.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kopin beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials (Get Rating)

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

