Head-To-Head Survey: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) versus Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Accuray and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Accuray currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.55%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 131.26%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Accuray.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -2.82% -3.98% -0.51% Profound Medical -446.65% -33.94% -31.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accuray and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $396.29 million 0.78 -$6.31 million ($0.13) -25.69 Profound Medical $6.87 million 25.28 -$21.62 million ($1.50) -5.57

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accuray beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.