Head-To-Head Survey: Trupanion (TRUP) and Its Peers

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Trupanion to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trupanion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 107 1131 2303 45 2.64

Trupanion currently has a consensus price target of $126.80, suggesting a potential upside of 62.17%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Trupanion has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trupanion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -88.85 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 6.27

Trupanion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trupanion peers beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

