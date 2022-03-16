Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will post $425.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.80 million and the highest is $426.90 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $407.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

