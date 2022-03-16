Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $25,211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

HTA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

