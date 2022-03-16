Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

