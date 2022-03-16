HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.15. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 5,400 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEWA)
