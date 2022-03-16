Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00179310 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00400567 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

