Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 385,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,811.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBGRF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.02.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
