Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 385,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,811.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBGRF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of technology for commercial and packaging printing. It operates through the Heidelberg Digital Technology and Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Heidelberg Digital Technology segment focuses on sheetfed offset business, label printing, print processing and digital printing.

