Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

HEINY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Heineken from €94.00 ($103.30) to €95.00 ($104.40) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

