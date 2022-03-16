Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 27,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,869,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $688.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

