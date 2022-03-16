Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Hits $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00268925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.