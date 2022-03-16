Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.55. 19,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,625,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

