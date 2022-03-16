Helmet.insure Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $212,654.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,597,246 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

