Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

