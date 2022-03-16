Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HLF. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

HLF stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

