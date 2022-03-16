Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Up 22.0% in February

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 749,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 614,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.29.

HRI traded up $4.98 on Wednesday, reaching $154.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Herc has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Herc will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herc by 30,131.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 268,475 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Herc by 31.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 188.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $38,508,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

