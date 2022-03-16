Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Price Down 3%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $138.68 and last traded at $141.01. 595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.42.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 1,944.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

