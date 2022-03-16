Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,994 shares of company stock worth $380,565 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hess Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 487,428 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

