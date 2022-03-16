Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HKMPF shares. Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,469.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HKMPF stock remained flat at $$24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.