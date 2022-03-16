Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hillenbrand worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

