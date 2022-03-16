Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,075 ($13.98) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.36) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.78) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.79).

HSX opened at GBX 913.40 ($11.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 935.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 888.64. The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($194,486.09).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

