Hive Market Cap Reaches $345.06 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002114 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $345.06 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004108 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,119,630 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

