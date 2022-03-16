Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Announces Earnings Results

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Hollysys Automation Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

