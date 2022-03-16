Hollysys Automation Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,849 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,076% compared to the typical daily volume of 113 call options.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 45,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,392. The firm has a market cap of $999.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

HOLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,522,000 after buying an additional 1,159,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,180,000 after acquiring an additional 914,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 894,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 658,101 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

