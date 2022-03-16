Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.25. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 269 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $29,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFBL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

