Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Update

Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,147,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,573,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPLT opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Home Plate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.19.

Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

