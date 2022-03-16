Honest Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $38,467.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.60 or 0.06674229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.17 or 1.00034013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

