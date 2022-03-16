Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 232,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

HON stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $188.95. 101,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,492. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.