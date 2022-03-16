Hoo Token Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $110.33 million and $8.20 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.60 or 0.06674229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.17 or 1.00034013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hoo Token Coin Trading

